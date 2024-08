WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while William & Mary’s ground game amassed 205 yards and three touchdowns as the Tribe routed VMI 41-7 in the season opener. The Tribe has now won their last 11 games against the Keydets.

