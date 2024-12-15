Wilson, surging Capitals hand Sabres ninth straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson struck twice and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Saturday night.

Dylan Strome had the game-winning goal and Jakob Chychrun iced the game with an empty-netter for the Capitals, who have won four straight.

Logan Thompson made 19 saves in the win to advance to 12-1-2.

Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres, who have lost nine straight.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves, dropping to 8-9-3.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo continues to struggle on special teams, as the team went 0 for 2 on the man advantage and has gone without a power-play goal in four straight games and 10 of the last 11 overall. The Sabres also gave up a power-play goal for the third time in five games.

Capitals: Home ice hasn’t been kind to the Capitals of late, with the team going 1-3-2 in its last six outings in D.C. However, Saturday marked a key turnaround as the team managed its first regulation win at Capital One Arena since Nov. 6.

Key moment

Strome drove to the slot and redirected a feed from John Carlson past Luukkonen, extending his point streak to three games.

Key stat

Wilson continues to fill a huge void on offense for Washington, with Alex Ovechkin still recovering from a broken leg. The 30-year-old has seven goals in his last eight games, a span that also includes three multigoal performances.

Up Next

The Sabres visit Toronto on Sunday, while the Capitals play at Dallas on Monday night.

