Wilson struggles with mistakes in Jets’ loss to Patriots

It appeared things might actually be different for the New York Jets this time around. They got off to a solid start against the New England Patriots in front of a raucous, jam-packed stadium rooting on their team to finally beat Bill Belichick’s bunch for the first time in years. And then it turned out to be the same old story. Zach Wilson was intercepted three times, and the Jets dropped their 13th straight to the Patriots, 22-17.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots 22-17 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, and defensive end Carl Lawson (58) put a late hit on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah Murray)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah Murray