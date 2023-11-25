Wilson scores on final play, lifts Old Dominion to a 25-24 win over Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grant Wilson ran three yards for the go-ahead touchdown as time expired to cap a furious, 12—0 rally in the final four minutes as Old Dominion edged Georgia Southern 25-24. Darren Grainger ran 16 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, then threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ahmon Green, connecting from 29- and 11-yards out in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead at the half.

