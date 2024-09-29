Wilson scores in final minute to lift Charlotte past Rice 21-20 in AAC contest

HOUSTON (AP) — Hahsaun Wilson scored on a 1-yard run with 47 seconds left to lift Charlotte to a 21-20 win over Rice in the 49ers American Athletic Conference opener. Deshawn Purdie threw a pair of long touchdown passes to O’Mega Blake in the third quarter to put Charlotte up 14-10 after three quarters but the Owls answered with E.J. Warner’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Mojarro and Enock Gota’s 25-yard field goal with 6:42 left to take a 20-14 lead.

