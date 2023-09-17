Wilson scores career playoff high 38, Aces beat Sky 92-70 to sweep first-round series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 points to help the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces finish off a first-round sweep of the Chicago Sky with a 92-70. The Aces, who beat Chicago 87-59 in the first game of the best-of-3 series, will play either the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings or the fifth-seeded Atlanta Dream in the semifinals. Game 1 will be played in Las Vegas next Sunday. The Wings lead their series 1-0 with Game 2 on Tuesday in Dallas. Wilson sank 15 of 23 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kahleah Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.