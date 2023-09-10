Wilson scores 36, Plum adds 30 and Aces wrap up top seed with 100-85 win over Mercury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 36 points, making a final statement to repeat as MVP with her sixth 30-point game, and the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces finished up the regular season with a 100-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Kelsey Plum scored 30 for Las Vegas, which wrapped up the top seed when New York lost earlier in the day. The Aces open the best-of-3 first round at home against Chicago on Wednesday. Phoenix (finished a dismal last-place regular season with a franchise record 11-game losing streak. The regular-season finale was played at T-Mobile Arena instead of the Aces’ usual Mandalay Bay home with NBA Steph Curry in the crowd of 17,406.Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points and Brittney Griner 21 for the Mercury.

