Wilson scores 30 points, Aces defeat Mercury 94-73; Sutton has Phoenix’s first triple-double

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points, Chelsea Gray had 14 points and 12 assists and the first-place Las Vegas Aces coasted to a 94-73 win over the last-place Phoenix Mercury. Sug Sutton had the first triple-double in Mercury history, with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The Aces took a one-game lead over New York into the regular-season finale on Sunday, when they play the Mercury at home. Sutton is the first player drafted after the first round to record a triple-double. Kelsey Plum added 18 points and Jackie Young 17 points for the Aces.

