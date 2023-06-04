Wilson scores 27 with 10 boards, Parker hits 2 late FTs as Aces beat Fever, improve to 6-0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Candace Parker made two free throws with 24 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 84-80 to extend its franchise record for consecutive wins to open a season to six games. Las Vegas used an 11-1 run capped by a Chelsea Gray’s three-point play that made it 72-all with 4:03 to play. Aliyah Boston made the second of two free throws for Indiana to make it 80-all with 47.1 to go but Parker’s foul shots put the Aces in front for good. Kelsey Mitchell made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and led Indiana (1-4) with 22 points but missed an open potential tying layup in the closing seconds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.