Wilson scores 21, sets rebounding mark and Las Vegas Aces defeat Seattle Storm 85-72

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a season as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 85-72. Wilson extended her league record for points in a season, and now has 1,021. Her seven rebounds moved her past Chicago rookie Angel Reese for the most in a season with 451. Reese’s season is complete after a wrist injury earlier this month. Kelsey Plum also had 21 points for Las Vegas. Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 and Gabby Williams scored 14 for Seattle.

