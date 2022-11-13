Wilson sacked 6 times, picked off late as Denver loses again

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Humphrey]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Wilson can run and throw the ball all over the field. But the 11-year veteran looks much more like a rookie with the Denver Broncos than the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback he was for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson threw for 286 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss at Tennessee. The quarterback with the five-year, $245 million deal also wound up sacked a season-high six times. He also was intercepted at the goal line with 11 seconds left in the Broncos’ 17-10 loss. Wilson says he’s got to find a way to get his team more touchdowns.

