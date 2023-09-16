Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson struck from the penalty spot as Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League. Wilson has just signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly showed Newcastle was right to tie down his future with the winner against Brentford at St. James’ Park. It was Newcastle’s first win since the opening game of the season and ended a three-match losing run. Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the standings.

