Wilson leads the Aces past the Storm as Las Vegas matches the best start to a WNBA season

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson had her 15th double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-63 to match the WNBA record for the best start to a season. The Aces improved to 20-2 and matched the 1998 Houston Comets and 2016 Los Angeles Sparks for the finest opening to a season. Las Vegas improved to 3-0 against the Storm (4-17), who lost their eighth straight. Jackie Young scored 22 points and Kelsey Plumb 20 for the Aces. Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points apiece and Jordan Horston added 11 for the Storm.

