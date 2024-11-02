Wilson, Imoh help William & Mary run over North Carolina A&T 45-7

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for two touchdowns, one to Malachi Imoh, who also ran for two scores, and William & Mary overwhelmed North Carolina A&T 45-7. Wilson was 15-of-20 passing for 217 yards as the Tribe piled up 489 yards of offense. Wilson was the leading rusher with 74 yards and a touchdown, Bronson Yoder had 73 yards and a score and Imoh had 71 yards. Wilson scored on a 10-yard run and connected with Sean McElwain for a 58-yard touchdown before Imoh took over the scoring duties. Imoh had a 21-yard run to make it 21-0 in the first quarter. Imoh had a 9-yard reception and 12-yard run to make it 35-0. Shimique Blizzard had a short touchdown run for the Aggies andBlizzard finished with 132 of the Aggies’ 246 yards.

