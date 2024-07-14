Wilson has 28 with 17 rebounds, Plum adds 22 points as Aces beat Mystics 89-77

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces rallied from a 13-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on Sunday for their fourth win in a row. Tiffany Hayes tied her season best with 17 points and added a season-high five assists for Las Vegas. Ariel Atkins hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 36 points on 13-of-25 shooting for Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.