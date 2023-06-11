Wilson has 21 points, 10 rebounds as Aces cruise to 93-80 win over Sky

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 93-80. Kelsey Plum had 16 points and Jackie Young scored 14 for Las Vegas. Candace Parker had 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals. Gray hit a pull-up 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and the Aces never trailed. Alysha Clark hit a jumper with about six minutes to play that capped a 10-0 spurt and gave the Aces their largest lead of the game an 91-62. Marina Mabrey led Chicago with 20 points. Kahleah Copper scored 18 points and Dana Evans added 10 points and eight assists.

