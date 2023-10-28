Wilson-Esbrand scores and Reims edges Lorient 1-0 to go 4th in French league

REIMS, France (AP) — Substitute Josh Wilson-Esbrand has struck late as Reims edged Lorient 1-0 to move into fourth place in the French league and only a point outside the top three spots. On loan from Manchester City, Wilson-Esbrand opened his scoring account in the league by curling into the far corner in the 84th minute. Lorient stayed 12th, two points above the relegation playoff spot. Lens played Nantes later Saturday. On Friday, Nice beat Clermont 1-0 to take the provisional lead of the standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.