Willson Contreras returns to Wrigley Field — as Cardinals DH
By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras hits a two-run double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday May 4, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Puetz]
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras is back in Chicago with the struggling St. Louis Cardinals. It’s his first game against the Cubs since he left the team in free agency, signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals in December. The Cubs paid tribute to Contreras with a pregame highlight video, and the grinning catcher popped out of the dugout and waved his hat to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd. Contreras, who turns 31 on Saturday, played for Chicago for seven seasons before joining one of the team’s biggest rivals. The three-time All-Star helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series during his rookie year for the franchise’s first title since 1908.
