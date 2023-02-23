Willie Taggart hired as Ravens’ running backs coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Willie Taggart as their running backs coach. The 46-year-old Taggart has served as head coach at five Division I programs, most recently at Florida Atlantic, where he went 33-15 from 2020-22. Before that, he was the coach at Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky. The Ravens also announced Wednesday that Tee Martin has moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and Scott Elliott has been promoted to strength and conditioning coordinator.

