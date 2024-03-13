Willie Mullins secures 100th Cheltenham win as Jasmin de Vaux takes the Weatherbys Champion Bumper

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins secured a milestone 100th Cheltenham Festival win when Jasmin de Vaux raced to victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. Mullins is the most successful trainer in the history of the prestigious jumps meeting and reached his landmark figure with three wins on the day after earlier victories for Ballyburn and Fact To File. Jasmin de Vaux triumphed after Mullins had been left on 99 when odds-on favorite El Fabiolo pulled up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and outsider Captain Guinness took the race. But he didn’t have to wait long for his century of wins.

