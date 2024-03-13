Willie Mullins left on 99 Cheltenham wins as Captain Guinness takes Queen Mother Champion Chase

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins missed out on a milestone 100th Cheltenham Festival win when odds-on favorite El Fabiolo pulled up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Mullins was left on 99 wins at the prestigious jumps meeting with outsider Captain Guinness taking the race under jockey Rachael Blackmore. Mullins claimed three victories on Day 1 of the festival and two more Wednesday put him within a win of a century of triumphs. But a jumping error saw El Fabiolo pulled up.

