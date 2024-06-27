Willie Mays wanted 1 more at-bat in the 1973 World Series before the `Say Hey Kid’ said goodbye

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays authored plenty of unforgettable moments during his Hall of Fame career. But he wanted one more World Series at-bat in October 1973. The star center fielder’s son, Michael Mays, says he’s perplexed his father didn’t get an opportunity to pinch hit for the New York Mets in the ninth inning of Game 7 against the Oakland Athletics. With two runners on, two outs and the Mets down 5-2, Mays remained on the bench as Wayne Garrett popped out to end the Fall Classic. Michael Mays says his father was in the dugout, ready to hit. “He’s Willie Mays. Put a bat in his hand,” the younger Mays said at Citi Field, where he threw out a ceremonial first pitch Wednesday. Willie Mays died June 18 at 93.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.