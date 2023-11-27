Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham beats Wolves in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Willian has converted two of the game’s three penalties including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Fulham defeat Wolverhampton 3-2 in another English Premier League match dominated by VAR calls. The former Brazil winger’s first spot kick in the 59th minute made it 2-1. Hwang Hee-chan won and then converted his own penalty in the 75th to leave an end-to-end game at Craven Cottage heading for a draw. There was a late twist as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes miscontrolled the ball in his own area and stuck out his leg, which brushed against Fulham substitute Harry Wilson. Willian scored the penalty to give Fulham its third league win of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.