Williamson tears right ACL, 2 years after left ACL injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The team says the recovery time from Wednesday’s surgery will be approximately nine months. The 25-year-old last played April 1. He tore his left ACL during a match against Seattle in late August 2021 and returned to play in late March 2022. Williamson has four goals and 17 assists in 70 matches over six seasons with the Timbers. He has made six appearances for the U.S.

