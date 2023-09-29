Williamson scores half century in New Zealand’s big chase against Pakistan in World Cup warmup

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan encourage each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mahesh Kumar A.]

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Kane Williamson showed no signs of discomfort in his knee as New Zealand geared up for the Cricket World Cup with a thumping five-wicket win over Pakistan in a high-scoring warmup match. Williamson made a sublime 54 off 50 balls in New Zealand’s successful chase of 346-5, but the Kiwis’ skipper will miss the World Cup opener against England next Thursday as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

