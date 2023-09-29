Williamson scores half century in New Zealand’s big chase against Pakistan in World Cup warmup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Kane Williamson showed no signs of discomfort in his knee as New Zealand geared up for the Cricket World Cup with a thumping five-wicket win over Pakistan in a high-scoring warmup match. Williamson made a sublime 54 off 50 balls in New Zealand’s successful chase of 346-5, but the Kiwis’ skipper will miss the World Cup opener against England next Thursday as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

