Williamson returns to help New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Kane Williamson has scored 78 runs in his comeback from a long-term injury as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Cricket World Cup. Williamson played his first match since April after a serious knee injury and reached his total off 107 balls as New Zealand made 248-2 to chase down Bangladesh’s 245-9 with ease. It was the Black Caps’ third straight win at the tournament and put them atop the points table with six points, following victories over England and the Netherlands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.