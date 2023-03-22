Williamson out for at least 2 more weeks amid playoff push

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson will not return for at least two more weeks, jeopardizing whether he will be a part of the New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff push. The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Williamson, who has not played since straining his right hamstring Jan. 2, “has been cleared to return to on-court activities” and “will be re-evaluated in two weeks.” Going into Wednesday, New Orleans was tied with the Lakers, a half-game behind Utah and Minnesota, which are tied for the final two play-in spots. The Pelicans have 10 games remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.