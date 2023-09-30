Williams, Wheeler lead Howard to big 35-10 victory over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Quinton Williams accounted for three touchdowns and Ian Wheeler scored on two long runs, leading Howard to a 35-10 victory over Robert Morris. After a scoreless first quarter, Williams hit Nah’Shawn Hezekiah with an 8-yard touchdown pass, then Robert Morris tied it up with a 13-yard pass from Anthony Chiccitt to Chaese Jackson. The tie didn’t last long, as Howard’s Ian Wheeler returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead for the Bison (2-2). Wheeler had a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 214 all-purpose yards. Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 170 yards.

