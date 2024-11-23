Williams, Toppin help Texas Tech edge Syracuse 79-74 for third place in Charleston Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Texas Tech kept Syracuse at bay for a 79-74 victory in the third-place game of the Legends Classic on Friday. JT Toppin scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, Chance McMillian finished with 13 and Elijah Hawkins had 11 points and six assists for the Red Raiders (5-1). J.J. Starling was 9-of-15 shooting and scored 27 points and Chris Bell 22, making all 11 of his free throws, to lead the Orange (3-2). Donnie Freeman didn’t score but grabbed 13 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.