Williams throws 3 TD passes; UNLV scores 27 2nd-quarter points, beats Utah State 50-34

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three first-half touchdown passes, Kylin James ran for three TDs and UNLV erupted for 27 second-quarter points as the Runnin’ Rebels beat Utah State 50-34. UNLV (5-1, 2-0 Mountian West) bounced back from a 44-41 overtime loss to Syracuse with a dominant first half against Utah State, racking up 367 total yards a setting a program record against FBS opponents for points in a half as they led 41-7 at halftime. Utah State (1-5, 0-2) has lost five games in row, the program’s longest single-season skid since it lost five straight to close the 2016 campaign. Ricky White III caught seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV. Spencer Petras was 35-of-48 passing for 358 yards and three touchdown for Utah State.

