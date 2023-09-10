Williams throws 3 TD passes, Howard routs Div. II Morehouse College, 65-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and Kasey Hawthorne and Jarrett Hunter each ran for two scores as Howard routed Division II-member Morehouse College 65-19. The Bison scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and held a 44-12 lead at intermission.

