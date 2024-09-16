Williams struggles in second NFL game as Bears fall to Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Williams and Chicago’s offense was bailed out by defense and special-teams scoring to get a win over Tennessee in their opener last week. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft wasn’t as fortunate Sunday night against the Houston Texans. Williams was 23 of 37 for 174 yards with two interceptions in a 19-13 loss. He was sacked seven times.

