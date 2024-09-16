Williams struggles in second NFL game as Bears fall to Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, right, scrambles away from Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Williams and Chicago’s offense was bailed out by defense and special-teams scoring to get a win over Tennessee in their opener last week. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft wasn’t as fortunate Sunday night against the Houston Texans. Williams was 23 of 37 for 174 yards with two interceptions in a 19-13 loss. He was sacked seven times.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.