Williams’ season-high 30 points helps Nebraska pull away from Indiana late, 85-68

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 11 of his season-high 30 points during a 21-4 run that lifted Nebraska to a 85-68 Big Ten Conference win over Indiana. Kanaan Carlyle’s jumper with 9:57 left pulled Indiana into a 64-64 tie but the Hoosiers got just a Luke Goode 3-pointer and a free throw from Malik Reneau the rest of the way. Williams kicked off the Cornhuskers’ closing run with a layup. His 3-pointer followed by a Juwan Gary 3 pushed Nebraska to a 78-67 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.