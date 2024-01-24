Williams scores on return from Africa Cup to help Athletic beat Barcelona in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Iñaki Williams has scored in extra time on the same day he returned from Ghana’s early elimination in the Africa Cup of Nations as Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2 and reached the Copa del Rey semifinals. Williams came off the bench near the hour mark two days after Ghana’s last match in Ivory Coast. He scored off the rebound of his own shot into the post in the 107th minute. His younger brother Nico Williams then sealed the victory in stoppage time to send Athletic to the last four for the fifth straight season.

