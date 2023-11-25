Williams scores game-winner off broken play in 2OT; Utah State beats New Mexico to clinch bowl berth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Levi Williams scored on a 13-yard run off a broken play in double-overtime to end the game and send Utah State to a bowl game with its 44-41 victory over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference regular-season finale. Williams dropped the long snap but then spun to his left and dashed toward the end zone, backing in while knocking two defenders across the goal line. Williams also ran for a 6-yard score in the first overtime. Williams accounted for 351 yards of offense and five touchdowns for Utah State (6-6, 4-4). Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 233 yards rushing on 31 carries for New Mexico (4-8, 2-6)

