Williams scores 33, Gardner-Webb women win Big South title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jhessyka Williams scored 33 points, 20 in the second half, and top-seeded Gardner-Webb defeated No. 2 seed High Point 74-61 in the Big South Tournament championship game. Gardner-Webb, the first team to go 18-0 in the Big South, extended its winning streak to 21 games. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will make their second NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2011. High Point missed its first eight shots of the fourth quarter and by the time Williams wrapped up a personal 10-0 run with 5:10 remaining, the Runnin’ Bulldogs led 60-49. Layken Cox had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Gardner-Webb. Jenson Edwards had 18 points for High Point.

