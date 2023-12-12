Williams scores 28 to lead San Francisco over New Orleans 85-72

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams scored 28 points and San Francisco beat New Orleans 85-72. Williams made 11 of 21 shots with two 3-pointers for the Dons (7-3), adding four assists. Jordan Johnson had 28 points to lead the Privateers (4-6). He made 8 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws.

