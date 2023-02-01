Williams scores 26, No. 20 Oklahoma women beat TCU 101-78

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20 Oklahoma roll past TCU 101-78 and snap a two-game skid. Williams was 3 of 4 from the floor with a 3-pointer in the first half and made all four of her free throws as the Sooners shot 55% while building a 51-43 halftime lead. Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa added nine points apiece for Oklahoma in the first half. Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cruised from there. Tomi Taiwo scored 22 points with five 3-pointers to lead TCU (6-15, 0-10).

