Williams scores 26, No. 20 Oklahoma women beat TCU 101-78

By The Associated Press
TCU forward Bella Cravens (14) and forward Liz Scott, right, reach for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20 Oklahoma roll past TCU 101-78  and snap a two-game skid. Williams was 3 of 4 from the floor with a 3-pointer in the first half and made all four of her free throws as the Sooners shot 55% while building a 51-43 halftime lead. Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa added nine points apiece for Oklahoma in the first half. Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cruised from there. Tomi Taiwo scored 22 points with five 3-pointers to lead TCU (6-15, 0-10).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.