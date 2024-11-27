Williams scores 24, Morrow has double-double and No. 7 LSU women top No. 20 N.C. State 82-65

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Mikay Williams scored 24 points and Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 LSU to an 82-65 win over No. 20 N.C. State to win the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The Tigers never trailed after Morrow hit back-to-back jumpers late in the first quarter. And after Saniya Rivers tied the game for N.C. State at 17, Moore made two free throws to put LSU in front for good. Kailyn Gilbert, the star in Monday’s one-point win over Washington, followed with a 3-pointer. Rivers led the Wolfpack with 21 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.