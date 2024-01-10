Williams scores 22 as No. 16 Auburn beats cold-shooting Texas A&M 66-55

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 22 points and No. 16 Auburn didn’t give up a field goal in the final nine minutes to defeat Texas A&M 66-55. Williams’ 3-pointer from the top of the key beat the shot-clock buzzer with 52 seconds left and sealed an eighth straight win for the Tigers. Texas A&M missed its last 10 shots and didn’t have a field goal after the 9:15 mark. Leading scorer Wade Taylor IV had a season-low eight points for the Aggies.

