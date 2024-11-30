Williams scores 21, Overton has 20 and Texas Tech rolls past Northern Colorado 89-64

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Overton scored 20 points, and Texas Tech defeated Northern Colorado 89-64. The Red Raiders hit six shots in a row midway through the second half, pushing their 21-point halftime lead to 73-41 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. Williams hit a jumper to make it 77-46 with seven minutes to go but the Red Raiders had six turnovers and made only two shots the in the next 6 1/2 minutes. Still, Northern Colorado was unable to close the gap and Texas Tech led 87-60 heading to the final minute.

