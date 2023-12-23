Williams scores 20, Broome notches 51st career double-double and Auburn beats Alabama State 82-62

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points to go over 1,000 for his career, Johni Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 51st career double-double, and Auburn beat Alabama State 82-62 for its fourth straight victory. Auburn (9-2) won its 50th straight home game over a nonconference opponent — ranking second in Division I. The Tigers close out nonconference play at home against Chattanooga on Dec. 30 and Penn on Jan. 2. All nine of Auburn’s wins this season have come by at least 15 points. Alabama State was held to 39% shooting with 18 turnovers. Chaney Johnson added 14 points and K.D. Johnson had 13 off the bench for Auburn. The Tigers have five active players with at least 1,000 career points

