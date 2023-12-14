Williams scores 15, helps LSU rally from behind in 74-56 win over Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Mike Williams III matched his season-high with 15 points and LSU dominated the second half to defeat Alabama State 74-56. The Hornets led 34-30 at halftime, then CJ Hines and TJ Madlock hit 3-pointers early in the second half to help maintain their lead, 40-35 near the 17-minute mark. LSU responded with a 13-0 run in which Williams scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, and the Tigers led 48-40. Later in the half, the Tigers made six of eight shots and extended their lead to 70-54 with five minutes remaining. LSU shot 57.7% and made seven 3-pointers in the second half. Alabama State shot 29.6% after halftime and was outscored 44-22.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.