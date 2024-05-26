Williams, Rothrock lead Florida to super regional victory, berth in WCWS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mia Williams hit a two-run home run, Keagan Rothrock worked out of a seventh-inning jam to polish off a complete game for her 30th win and fourth-seeded Florida beat unseeded Baylor 5-3 in the finale of the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional, earning the Gators a spot in the Women’s College World Series. Florida (51-13) won its fifth straight Game 3 in the super regionals, also doing so from 2017-19 and most recently in 2022. The Gators had never made a super regional until Tim Walton took over in 2006. Since then, the Gators have played in 15 of them and made 11 WCWS appearances, winning back-to-back championships in 2014-15.

