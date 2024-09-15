Williams passes for 301 yards, accounts for 3 TDs; S. Illinois beats Incarnate Word 35-28

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams passed for 301 yards and two touchdown and added 79 yards rushing, including a 28-yard TD, to help Southern Illinois, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll, beat Incarnate Word 35-28. Keontez Lewis had eight receptions for 148 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and added a 57-yard touchdown run. Nah’shawn Hezekiah added 118 yards on five receptions for the Salukis. Southern Illinois (2-1) scored a touchdown on each of its first three drives and five of its first six to take a 21-point lead into halftime. Zach Calzada was 35-of-54 passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns with and interception for Incarnate Word (1-2) and added 61 yards rushing, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.