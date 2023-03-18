Williams parks Xfinity car on start-finish line, walks away

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A frustrated Josh Williams made an unusual exit in the caution-marred first stage of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He left his car parked on the start-finish line for dramatic effect. Four cautions covered 26 of 40 laps in the first stage, including a final yellow after debris came off Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet. He was ordered to park his vehicle. He parked his car, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans. Before exiting his car, Williams angrily complained to his crew on his radio “This is some bull you know what.”

