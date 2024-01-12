Williams, Nacua feel the noise in practice as Rams’ breakout youngsters prep for playoff debuts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua had breakout Pro Bowl seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. The two offensive playmakers are about to get their first taste of NFL playoff action as well when the Rams visit the Detroit Lions. Williams and Nacua both say they don’t want to put too much emphasis on another game in their impressive years. They’re only two of a large group of Rams making playoff debuts in Detroit, including much of the Los Angeles secondary. Sean McVay is preparing the Rams for the noise of Ford Field by cranking up the speakers at practice to deafening volume.

