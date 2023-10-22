Williams, McDowell help build big lead, then Campbell holds off fourth-quarter rally by Maine.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes, Lamagea McDowell ran for two scores, and Campbell defeated Main 34-28. After Maine took an early 7-0 lead, Campbell responded with four touchdowns to build a 28-7 halftime lead. Maine was the first to score in the second half, on a 26-yard connection from Derek Robertson to Jamie Lamson. Campbell then went up 34-14 when Williams threw 33 yards to Jalen Kelsey late in the third quarter. Robertson added fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 33 and 18 yards to Rohan Jones but threw an interception on Maine’s final possession.

