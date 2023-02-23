Williams matches season-high 35, sending LSU past Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams tied a season-high 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and LSU ended a 14-game losing streak beating Vanderbilt 84-77. Williams made a layup, came up with a steal on Robbins and fed Miller for a layup, then, after getting rejected by Liam Robbins, followed the block after gathering the ball and scored on a jumpshot to give the Tigers a 58-53 lead and they led the rest of the way. Robbins scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt

