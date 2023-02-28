Williams leads Howard to 82-78 victory over SC State.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78. Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (18-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Shy Odom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Hawkins had 15 points. Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11) with 16 points.

